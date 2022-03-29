This Syracuse Home Built In 1920 Is Listed At Only $12,000 But, There Is A Snag

Syracuse, New York. During the pandemic, nation home prices shot up, with 2021 seeing a 19% price gauge in just one year. So, this Syracuse home– listed at only twelve thousand dollars– is undoubtedly a head-turner.

But, there is one snag. The listing located at 105 Elk Street is in need of some serious tender, love, and care.

In fact, Greater Syracuse Land Bank– the nonprofit organization that listed the property– estimates renovation costs to near eighty-eight thousand dollars.

There are some other fine-print requirements, too. According to the listing, the home “must be owner-occupied or renovated and resold to an owner-occupant.”

In addition, any potential buyers must show proof of at least one hundred thousand dollars in the bank.

While these terms and conditions may sound strange, the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is actually working to reinvigorate the Syracuse housing landscape.

The upstate New York city has no shortage of abandoned properties, and the nonprofit aims to help bring these properties back to life.

If you can get past the serious need for some renovations, this Elk Street home does have some great potential.

Greater Syracuse Land Bank; pictured above is the exterior of the home

