This TikToker Met His Potential Partner In The Most Unexpected Place– An Online Target Support Chat

If you’ve ever had to go through a company’s online chat support, then you know how unhelpful and frustrating they can sometimes be.

But, a TikToker named Jonah Taylor had the total opposite experience. After using Target’s online customer support service, he walked away with a potential new love interest.

Jonah is an avid record collector, and, after recently ordering a damaged record from Target, he reached out to their support staff for a replacement.

Instead of just taking care of his product problem, he also hit it off with the customer service worker.

“Y’all, I cannot make this up. I was talking to Target online support because I need something replaced, and I think I just found the love of my life,” Jonah said in his now-viral TikTok.

He then showed their message record, which became increasingly cheeky. After Jonah’s product issue was resolved, he and the worker– named Pablo– began exchanging smiley faces and calling each other “bestie.”

Pablo said Jonah “really made his day,” before Jonah responded, “Omg, stop, bestie! That’s so kind. You made mine too!”

Jonah eventually decided to shoot his shot and asked Pablo if he was single.

TikTok; pictured above is Jonah

