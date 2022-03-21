This TikToker Turned To Taco Bell Amidst Soaring Costs Of Living In The U.S.

Since January of 2021, food prices have risen a whopping 7.5 percent, according to the USDA. Add soaring gas prices to the equation, and many Americans are left feeling helpless in their finances.

One TikToker named Eden went viral after sharing how she is weathering this brutal price gauge.

Like most, Eden typically shops for groceries and meal preps for her week. After dining on a Taco Bell burrito in her car, though, the TikToker had an epiphany.

“Why do I even try to cook? This Taco Bell burrito was $1.11 and tastes so much better than anything I could cook,” Eden said.

“If I ate one for every meal during the week, I would only spend $23.31– which is a lot lower than my current grocery bill. Might be a good investment,” Eden continued.

Her TikTok reached over seven hundred and fifty thousand people and roped in nearly eighty-thousand likes.

While some commenters supported her switch to solely Taco Bell amidst the financial crisis, most joked about the unhealthy consequences.

“Processed toxic food is best kept to a once in a while thing,” commented one user, followed by a laughing emoji.

