This Woman’s Psycho Ex Story Has It All– Arguments, A Rebound, And A Kidnapping

There are crazy ex stories, and then there are crazy ex stories. A TikToker named Gabby from North Carolina decided to share a bonkers ex-relationship tale filled with arguments, a rebound kiss, and even a kidnapping.

“This is going to be a storytime about my psycho ex-boyfriend who kidnapped me. Let’s call him Danny,” Gabby began.

After meeting online and hitting it off, Gabby and Danny began dating. Danny was in the army and stationed in North Carolina. So, their relationship was long-distance from the start.

After only two weeks, though, Gabby flew out to see Danny. He was able to go on leave for Christmas and invited Gabby to visit him and his family in Massachusetts.

“I ended up driving thirteen hours back to North Carolina with him and his buddy once leave was over. We fought pretty much the entire time and broke up on the way home,” Gabby said.

But, the day that they all returned was New Year’s Eve, and Gabby had plans to attend a party. Despite the fights, her ex still wanted to go, so she allowed him and his friend to tag along.

“I picked him and his friend up from the barracks, and, halfway into the car ride on the way to the party, I realized that Danny was completely wasted. I had to pull over several times to let him throw up outside my car,” Gabby said.

The night was clearly not off to a great start. But, the group pushed on toward the party anyway.

TikTok; pictured above is Gabby in her video

