Three Women Defrauded By The Tinder Swindler Have Launched A GoFundMe Campaign In The Hopes Of Being Able To Financially Recover

Since The Tinder Swindler– one of Netflix’s latest documentaries– was released on February 2, the tale of unsuspecting lovers plagued by fraud has received widespread public attention.

The swindler– Shimon Heyada Hayut– would meet women on Tinder under an alias and lure them into a perceived ultra-glamorous lifestyle. But, the private jet-setting and promises of romance were all too good to be true.

Instead, he conned single women looking for love out of over 10 million dollars combined.

Since its air date, the documentary has amassed over forty-five hours of streaming time and climbed the ranks of Netflix’s top shows.

Additionally, after a public condemnation of the swindler and an outpouring of love was shown for the affected women, three of the swindler’s victims decided to launch a GoFundMe.

“You are probably here because you have heard about our story. We appreciate you taking the time to search and find our page,” the women began on their campaign page.

Specifically, Ayleen, Pernilla, and Cecilie have banded together in hopes of getting their lives back.

“After careful consideration and many chats, we have decided to start this GoFundMe. Shimon Heyada Hayut– who came to us under the pseudonym and fake personality of “Simon Leviev”– and his team of professional con artists have defrauded all three of us for large sums of money,” the women explained.

GoFundMe; pictured above are Ayleen, Pernilla, and Cecilie

