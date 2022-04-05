5 Spring Dresses You Can Get Right On Amazon For Less Than $41

Here at Chip Chick, we pick products we love and think you will enjoy too. Chip Chick has affiliate partnerships, which means we get a piece of the revenue from your purchase.

Spring officially sprung on March 20th, but here in New York, it’s not feeling like spring is here.

It’s been rainy, cold, and dreary, and to cheer up, I’ve been collecting a few dresses to wear when Spring finally decides to arrive. They’re all available on Amazon for less than $41!

Ruffles & Long Sleeves

This swing dress from MITILLY features ruffles and long sleeves, and you just can’t go wrong with a pairing like that, especially for days that are a bit more on the chilly side.

Another thing I love about this dress is the V-neck at the front and the drawstring at the waist.

It comes in a delicate polka dot print pattern or solid colors. The polka dot print in blue is shown above and below, but this dress is also available in green polka dot, black polka dot, khaki polka dot, pink polka dot, or solid dark blue, army green, dark green, brown, and wine red.

You can get it here on Amazon for $36.99

