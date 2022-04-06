A New Study Found That Long-Term Music Training May Improve Auditory Skills In Children With Hearing Loss

For every one thousand babies born in the United States, three suffer from hearing loss.

According to Boston Children’s Hospital, this hearing loss can affect either just one ear or both. Additionally, the loss can range from mild to profound.

Mild hearing loss might include having trouble detecting softer sounds, while moderate hearing loss prohibits children from following conversations in the presence of background noise.

Severe hearing loss is diagnosed when children cannot hear loud voices, and profound hearing loss, unfortunately, occurs when children are unable to hear most noises.

While hearing loss affects people of all ages, intervening in children’s loss of hearing as soon as possible is especially pertinent. According to the CDC, “Hearing loss can affect a child’s ability to develop speech, language, and social skills.”

Moreover, the CDC recommends that babies diagnosed with hearing loss receive an intervention plan “no later than six months of age.”

There are various technology-based hearing loss solutions with high success rates– including hearing aids, cochlear implants, and bone-anchored hearing aids. But, listening via these devices is still different from hearing without assistance.

Interestingly, long-term music therapy has been growing in popularity among the hearing community for its ability to enhance auditory skills.

So, a new research study published in the Journal of Speech, Language, and Hearing Research has investigated the potential perceptual benefits of using music training among children with hearing loss.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.