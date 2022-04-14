Footage Of A Robot Food Runner Sparked Immense Controversy On TikTok Over The Future Of Machine Automation

The shift to machine-automated work has remained a fear for years. But, since the pandemic forced business operations to evolve quicker than ever before, this fear is becoming a reality rapidly.

According to a report released by the World Economic Forum, approximately 85 million jobs will be replaced by machines by 2025.

And while many might envision this shift occurring in warehouses, factories, and the like, a new viral TikTok video showed how the switch might also take over traditionally human-dominated service industries.

41 Diner, a restaurant located in Fort Myers, Florida, has gone viral for its “robotic food runners.” A TikToker named Nikki shared footage of the machine in action along with commentary from a current employee named Joanna.

“This is replacing my job,” Joanna said while accompanying the machine out the door.

Still, the robot is not without its flaws. The system resembles a massive robot vacuum, equipped with shelves, that glides across the floor. It cannot open doors and also requires supervision while operating.

These issues sparked controversy on the social platform, with users questioning the point of such a machine.

“People need to boycott restaurants that do this. It is taking jobs away,” one user commented.

TikTok; pictured above is the robot

