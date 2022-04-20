He Showed Up To A Date With His Girlfriend Wearing The Underwear His Ex Got For Him With Her Face Printed All Over It And His Girlfriend Is Now Super Mad At Him

A 19-year-old guy used to be in a relationship with his ex, who is the same age as him. While they were together, his ex got him custom underwear that had her face and hearts printed all over it.

“It was a funny gag gift you know,” he explained. “Not like she was crazy and worried that I was cheating on her and wanted me to wear them to the bars when I went out without her just in case another girl would be pulling my pants down.”

He and his ex-girlfriend split up almost an entire year ago, and he never threw out the underwear that she bought for him.

Instead, he kept it at the very bottom of his dresser drawer.

A few days ago, he was getting himself ready to go on a date with his new girlfriend, who is 20. As he was getting ready, it dawned on him that he had absolutely no clean underwear anywhere in his place.

“I started searching my whole room and finally stumbled across the pair with my ex GF’s face on it,” he said.

“Realizing I was already late I just threw the underwear on then some pants and a hoodie to go to dinner with my current GF. Dinner was great.”

Although he has only been seeing his new girlfriend for about a month, he really does like her. After dinner was done, he went back to his girlfriend’s place.

They made out, his girlfriend tried to take off his pants, and then she came face to face with his ex’s face.

