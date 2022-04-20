These Are All Of The Intriguing Theories Surrounding Marilyn Monroe’s Death

In 1946, Marilyn Monroe signed with Twentieth Century-Fox and began her fruitful career as an actress.

Throughout the 1950s, Monroe starred in numerous classics, including All About Eve, Clash By Night, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, How To Marry A Millionaire, and There’s No Business Like Show Business.

This strong lineup quickly catapulted Monroe to pop culture icon status and made her a household name across the globe.

Moreover, Monroe’s embodiment of femininity inspired numerous films, shows, and books.

So, when she tragically passed away on August 4, 1962, at only 36-years-old, starstruck fans everywhere were devastated.

And while the initial autopsy performed in 1962 deemed Monroe’s death a “probable suicide” by an overdose of barbiturates (sleeping pills), other narratives and conspiracies have surfaced over the years which call her true cause of death into question.

The Life Of Marilyn Monroe

While Monroe’s screen appearances may have appeared full of glitz and glamour, her personal life was unfortunately far from picture-perfect.

Wikimedia Commons; pictured above is Marilyn Monroe in the movie Niagara

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.