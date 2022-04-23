Her Best Friend Has Been Pushing Her To Have An Open Relationship With Her Husband, And She Just Learned That It’s Only Because Her Best Friend Wants To Sleep With Him

Unconventional relationships have become quite common nowadays. This mainstream trend has many of us wondering if monogamy is really the end-all, be-all.

Couples are beginning to turn towards open relationships and exploration.

While this topic has been on the radar for most couples, it’s important to discuss boundaries regarding your partners but also your friendships.

A 25-year-old female is currently married to a 48 year-old-male who she is genuinely in love with.

They both have no desire to experiment outside of their relationship and have a great life. However, while the couple is more than content with how their life is going, her best friend has been stressing the issue that they pursue an open relationship.

Her best friend has a boyfriend and they have been dating for almost five years. For the last two, they have been in an open relationship. It has been working out in their favor; however, her friend has been trying to convince everyone in their friend group to join in, and for some reason, she has been extra pushy towards her in particular.

Her friend finally convinced her to talk to her husband. The conversation went well as they were both on the same page.

However, an open relationship for them was off the table. While relaying the message to her friend, she was ridiculed and called a goody-two-shoes for not wanting to experiment. Her husband eventually stepped in and even told her best friend to back off.

I mean come on, they’re not interested.

