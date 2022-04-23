People Reveal The Tipping Points That Made Them Reevaluate Their Romantic Relationships

According to a research study by Michael Rosenfeld, a Stanford sociologist, seventy percent of straight couples suffer breakups within the first year of dating.

Many regard the first six months of a relationship as the “honeymoon phase,” where partner flaws and disagreements are not fully recognized or addressed. Then, the long-term reality of navigating a potential life with that person kicks in.

This “reality” of conflict or debate is only natural and may be worked through. On the flip side, though, a pivotal moment may also force people to realize that their partner is not who they intend to continue with.

One Reddit user wanted to learn about the precise actions or attitudes that forced people to completely reconsider their romantic relationships.

She Had More Zest For Life

“It was my father’s birthday, and I started talking about what I would like to do for my birthday. I mentioned sailing since my birthday fell on a weekly regatta I went to. He said no.”

“He said he would never go sailing. I told him that the boat was fifty feet, quite nice and that we just sail to have fun. He kept saying no to everything I said.”

“He said I won’t change him and that he will never enjoy dancing, live music, sailing, etc.”

“When we first got together, he was quite the opposite and was always willing to try new things. I realized that maybe I changed; maybe I got more adventurous than him.”

