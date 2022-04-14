Her Fiancé Left Her For Another Girl 4 Years Ago And Now He’s Living On The Streets Homeless

4 years ago, a young woman was engaged to her fiancé and about to have what she thought was going to be the life of her dreams.

Without warning though, her fiancé then left her for another girl. She later found out that this other girl her fiancé wanted to be with had a slew of mental health issues as well as medical problems.

Her fiancé had been going behind her back to pay for this girl’s bills, and she had never known that since they did not share a bank account.

Although she and her fiancé already bought a house together, when they split up they sold it. She went on to buy an apartment for herself with the money from the sale and she moved on. So did he.

2 years ago, she met her boyfriend whom she’s currently seeing, and she has no idea what her now ex-fiancé has been doing over the years since she made an effort to not hear about his life.

“One night my BF and I went to the downtown area and there was a group of homeless hanging around a park,” she explained.

“Passing by all of a sudden I hear my name being called and I see my ex running up to me. He was extremely dirty, skinny to the bone, and dressed well, like a homeless person. I was extremely shocked and wasn’t sure how to respond.”

“He was acting kind of normal and my BF is a nice guy so he didn’t push him away. My ex then basically told a sob story of how he was laid off, couldn’t afford an apartment, had to sell his car, and that his girlfriend was super sick and bedridden.”

Back when she was with her ex-fiancé, he was pretty well-off. He had a regular job and a nice car. They had been able to afford to purchase a house together.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.