Her Stepsister Stole The Necklace Her Late Dad Gave Her, So She Got Her Grounded

Whether they are important or not, particular objects gifted by deceased family members can often play a critical role in our day-to-day lives.

What may seem like a small gesture to most magnifies once our loved one has passed, and to you, it may seem extremely important, as if they are right there with you every single day.

Losing a parent can be most challenging, especially when you watch them face a life-threatening illness.

Time is a thief. Before you know it, all those days, you thought you had slipped away in a matter of minutes.

That is why little gifts or trinkets given to us over the course of the years hold so much meaning.

Then there comes a time when your mother or father decides to remarry.

If you’re lucky, the person sitting in the chair your lost loved one used to sit in is quite pleasant.

However, what if this includes extra siblings? Especially those who enjoy sneaking into your room and messing around with your prized possessions?

A 17-year-old-girl lost her father five years ago to cancer. But, before he had passed, he gifted her a beautiful necklace that she has cherished ever since, wearing it almost every day. The only time she removes her necklace is when she showers or has dance practice.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.