His Family Is Pretty Wealthy, But He Won’t Let His Fiancée Ask Them For Money To Help Fund Their Wedding

A young couple is ready to tie the knot and live happily ever after. But something is disrupting their engagement bliss – they can’t agree on how they should pay for their wedding.

A man and his fiancée have been having a pretty big dispute recently. They have been together since his senior year of college, around 4-5 years.

The two are planning on getting married towards the end of 2023 and are beginning to pick out venues and organizing some other wedding details.

He has made it clear to his fiancée that he doesn’t want to be a big part of the wedding planning process.

He felt it should be up to her and a wedding planner.

“I really don’t care where I get married,” he explained. “It could be in City Hall or in Hawaii for all I care.”

He is probably regretting giving his fiancée the reins now though considering what the current problem is.

His fiancée began to research some venues for their special day, but due to the pandemic and its effect on weddings, prices for certain spaces have skyrocketed.

His fiancée has her eyes set on a venue that will now cost $200,000, which I think we can all agree is an absurd amount of money.

