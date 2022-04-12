Days After Getting A Tummy Tuck, She Wound Up In A Coma From An Extremely Rare Flesh-Eating Infection

Brenna is a young woman living in Australia who worked hard to lose 88 pounds in a natural way. After dropping the weight though, Brenna was left with a lot of loose skin around her stomach.

So, Brenna booked a routine, straight-forward tummy tuck procedure, and she went in for surgery a few weeks ago on March 23rd.

Surgery was a success, but 8 days post-surgery, Brenna clearly had an infection in that area. She went to the hospital, where she was put on antibiotics.

Sadly, Brenna’s infection became septic, and she got incredibly sick. She was so sick that she couldn’t be taken to a different hospital to be seen by plastic surgeons, and those surgeons were able to make it to the hospital she was at to see her.

When Brenna went in for another surgery, surgeons were shocked to find out that her infection was even more awful than they had ever imagined.

“Brenna was found to have an extremely rare (so rare there has only ever been ONE other case documented in the world in an abdominoplasty) called necrotizing fasciitis (flesh-eating bug),” Brenna’s friend Lauren wrote on a GoFundMe page she created for her.

“As a result, she has been kept intubated (in a coma) and transferred between 2 other hospitals, with her final destination being the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne & 5 days on remains intubated.”

“Since arriving at The Alfred on Friday night, Brenna has received Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy twice a day (same as what divers with the bends receive) as the necrotizing fascitis is slowed/stopped by oxygen. She also has had surgery every day to clear as much dead tissue & infection as possible.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Brenna

