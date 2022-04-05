His Girlfriend Is Taking A Trip Across The World With Her Guy Friend That She’s Only Known For 4 Months

There is a common question in today’s society: can a man and woman just be friends?

In some scenarios, the answer is yes; however certain circumstances can cause a massive threat to the relationship.

If the guy in question is not a childhood friend and someone you have only known for a few short months, you probably should not travel across the country with them alone, especially when you have a boyfriend of your own.

A young woman has been dating her boyfriend for two and half years and she has never traveled outside of the county with him.

Four months ago, she made a friend who happened to be a guy, and the two of them have recently decided to travel abroad together…without bringing along her boyfriend.

When her boyfriend asked if he would be able to tag along, she laughed at him and had no honest response.

He told her that it was weird and that traveling out of the country like this was something he would only do with her or if he was a single man.

Her response was short. Instead of reassuring her boyfriend that everything would be okay, she messaged him back and said, “no, friends do it too.”

He is confident that she would not approve if the roles were reversed, claiming that she would most definitely be a hypocrite if he were to leave her behind and travel around the country with a random woman he has only known for a couple of months.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.