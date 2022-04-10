Researchers At UAB Have Developed A Safer And More Effective Teeth Whitening Treatment

It’s safe to say that whiter teeth are most people’s goal. There are all kinds of whitening treatments on the market, and most photo editing apps even offer a teeth whitening tool today.

Technology might be the most innovative and fool-proof option for digital photos. But, over-the-counter methods have not really evolved or been studied closely in recent years. So, how truly effective are over-the-counter teeth whiteners, and what are their side effects?

Researchers at the Universitat Autónoma de Barcelona (UAB) set out to determine just that in a newly published Dental Materials study. The team compared traditional whitening options to a freshly developed treatment they created.

Typical whitening products use hydrogen peroxide to oxidize teeth which, in turn, whitens them. And these products have a linear relationship between the length of oxidization and results. In other words, the longer you leave the whitening treatment on, the higher the oxidation and whitening of your teeth.

This oxidation actually breaks the bonds of molecules that stain your teeth on the surface. By breaking these bonds, the stains cannot absorb light and become transparent– giving users a much brighter smile.

But, the researchers found that this method may not be the best option. Longer application times can result in hypersensitivity, tooth demineralization, gum irritation, and overall discomfort for the user.

Instead, the team developed and patented a new whitening treatment that also breaks stain bonds. Rather than using hydrogen peroxide, though, this treatment uses metabisulfite.

Metabisulfite is an antioxidant agent that has a low concentration. With traditional treatments, a lower concentration would require a longer application time for comparable whitening results. But, this agent can be used for a much shorter amount of time while still delivering the whitening outcome that many hope for.

Moreover, the researchers’ method also reduces enamel-wearing side effects. Manuel Valiente, a UAB professor in the Department of Chemistry, explained how optimal whitening could be achieved in just three minutes.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.