These Women Shared What They Think The Best Parts Of “Adulting” Actually Are

“Adulting” often gets a bad rap. Don’t get me wrong– working full-time, managing finances, and planning for the future can all be extremely stressful.

But, one Reddit user wanted to show the online community that becoming an adult is not a death sentence to all things fun.

They asked women to share their favorite parts about being an adult. And let me tell you, the responses are every kid’s dream.

Endless Sleepovers

“I live with my boyfriend, so now I have sleepovers with him every day. And no one can stop me! Eat it, mom!”

–Houseofreturn

You Call The Shots

“I honestly love my independence. I love my own space and my own house; I love to manage my own time and decide where I go.”

“I love to work and make my own money. And, honestly, I love to learn from my mistakes because mistakes are what make you grow.”

