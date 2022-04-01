This Guy Thinks That He Needs To Start Dating Women Who Work In Fast Food Since Maybe They Won’t Be So High Maintenance

A guy in his mid-30s recently wondered if maybe he needs to start dating women who work in fast food since he figures they won’t be so high maintenance.

He started out by saying that he believes he needs to “lower” his standards when it comes to dating, so he can find women with lower standards too.

“Someone in an entry-level job like fast food, retail, or factory worker, housekeeper, you name it and who will accept a man who doesn’t have all the nice things like a fancy car, a house, etc.,” he explained.

“I’d like to find a woman who’s happy taking the bus and if a guy like me came around with a decent used car and rent a room or an apartment/condo she’d be OK with that.”

He isn’t currently using any dating apps to meet women, so I’m not really sure how he’s finding women to date in the first place.

He did mention that he’s on only one international dating site, but he isn’t so active on there as he doesn’t think that he has his life together in any way, shape, or form.

“I don’t feel like I need to reach out to women in third world countries yet but someone who appreciates the simple things in life would be nice to know,” he said.

He then stated that he is not as advanced as other people his age financially speaking. He works an alright job in an office, he doesn’t own a car, and he doesn’t own a house.

“I’d find it refreshing to meet a woman who works a low-end job and appreciates the simple things in life,” he continued.

