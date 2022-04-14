This Teen Lost Her Hair And Now Her Mom Is Pressuring Her To Wear A Wig To Prom

A teen girl has experienced a couple of health problems lately that have resulted in her losing her hair in big chunks.

This has been happening for some time now, and after considering what to do, she decided it would be best to shave her hair off to make it “look neater.”

“Honestly this is upsetting for me as I’ve had long hair my entire life the shortest it has ever been is to my hips,” she explained.

“I’ve tried wigs but they’re so hot, heavy, and itchy I just can’t stand them plus they always look so obviously fake so what is the point?”

Now that prom is fast approaching, her mom is pressuring her to wear a wig to prom.

Her mom wants her to pick a wig so she can buy it for her, and her mom thinks that if she wears a wig her prom photos are going to look way better.

“…She just wants me to feel confident and beautiful on the day,” she said. “I don’t see how feeling like I’ve got an anthill on my head and it being so clearly fake will help with that though I’d sooner just do without and at least be comfortable or even better not go.”

She did tell her boyfriend and her friends about her mom wanting her to get a wig, and nobody really understands what she is going through.

Although her boyfriend and her friends did try their very best to show her sympathy, they just don’t completely get it.

