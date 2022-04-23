When She Returned From Maternity Leave, This Teacher Let Her Kids Ask Her All The Questions They Wanted, And Some Of Them Are Hysterical

A science teacher in Charlotte, North Carolina recently returned to her classroom after having her beautiful baby boy. She’s gone viral by posting her post-maternity leave Q&A with her young students.

Nancy Bullard is a science teacher who is passionate about teaching young kids. Her TikTok and Instagram profiles are filled with videos and posts about science experiments, education, and the occasional classroom reaction video.

Nancy recently had a baby boy named Sam and was away from her students for three months on maternity leave.

On her first day back to school, she decided to film herself giving her students a presentation about her son and opened the floor to any questions they may have for her.

And boy, did they have some good questions.

As soon as the video starts, Nancy shows the class pictures of herself pregnant to remind her students of what she looked like three months prior.

One little voice behind the camera exclaims, “You were pregnant?!”

Another child replies to their classmate, saying, “Didn’t you remember?”

TikTok; pictured above is Nancy in one of her videos

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.