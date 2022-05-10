Doctors And Medical Professionals On TikTok Discuss How You Can Best Advocate For Your Own Health

“The doctor will call you back in the next few days”—a phrase that instills instant panic deep in my gut.

“The doctor is only in three days a week, and she called out today”—an absolute tragedy that will ruin, at minimum, the next two weeks of my life.

Does this sound dramatic? Well, let’s turn to #medical Tik Tok for some answers from some doctors and professionals in the medical field on how you can best advocate for your own health.

It can be easy to get swept up in all of your doctor’s questions—but what about yours? Dr. Becker is one doctor who made a TikTok video talking about how to prepare for your upcoming appointment.

It’s helpful to break down the cause of your visit, your hopes for treatment, and the doctor’s familiarity with your condition before putting all your eggs in their basket.

Another critical juncture we approach in the doctor’s office is which prescription is right for us. As patients, we have less familiarity with different medicinal brands and the variability of side effects for medicines that treat the same condition.

Dr. Gift Idahosa gives helpful tips in the form of five questions you should ask when your doctor writes you a new prescription:

1. “Ask for the brand and generic names of the medication.”

2. “What is this medication used for, and how is it going to benefit me?”

