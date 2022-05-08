He Met Up With His Ex To Have Dinner With Her, But Then Walked Out And Left Her There Alone

Ending a relationship is extremely difficult. Sometimes it’s impossible to exit the situation with a clean break.

A man had one last dinner with his ex-girlfriend before moving out of their place, and let’s just say it did not go well.

The man gives some context on his former relationship at the beginning; he and his girlfriend were together for three and a half years.

They broke up about six months before he could move out of their place together. During those six months, his ex started seeing someone else in a different city.

The man says that this new guy she’s seeing contributed to their relationship ending. He made it clear to his ex that he doesn’t want to know anything about this new guy before he moves out.

They decided to walk to a local restaurant for dinner before he moves out. They wanted to try and stay friends, so they figured outings like this would help.

The night started out fine, but she started mentioning some shady things after they finished eating.

His ex started mentioning how she had reservations at a very expensive restaurant.

“I know she doesn’t do this stuff alone, but I ask if she is going by herself,” he explained.

