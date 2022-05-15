He Wants To Ask His Girlfriend To Stop Wearing Stilettos Since He Doesn’t Like That She’s So Much Taller Than Him

A guy originally was introduced to his girlfriend through one of their mutual friends several years ago, and he instantly hit it off with his girlfriend at that first introduction.

He has been seeing his girlfriend since the day he met her, and he feels that their relationship is really serious at this point.

One thing that really bothers him about his girlfriend though is her height. He’s 5’5″ and she’s around 5’7″ or 5’8″ but she hasn’t ever talked about being taller than he is.

Their difference in height comes into play when he needs her assistance reaching anything up on a high shelf, or if their friends try to tease them about it.

His girlfriend is clearly unbothered by this, as she routinely wears heels that add 2 or 3 inches to her height when they go out.

Not too long ago, his girlfriend fell in love with some stilettos that are 5 inches tall, and he thought it would be nice to buy them for her as a birthday surprise.

His girlfriend was thrilled with his gift, and he was feeling pleased that he could do something to bring her so much happiness.

Back when he bought these stilettos for his girlfriend, it never crossed his mind that she would be so much taller than him while wearing them, and he also didn’t consider that she might like them more than the heels she normally wears.

Well, his girlfriend has been leaving the house more and more in these stilettos instead of her other, shorter pairs of heels, and he began to notice 2 things that really did bother him.

