Her Dad Doesn’t Want To Go To Her High School Graduation And She’s Hurt

Graduating high school is one major milestone of our childhood. It’s a time in life where we officially close one chapter, only to start a new one.

Some of us may have been gearing up to hop right into the world of trades, while others have studied furiously to attend our number one college.

But, are we pushing ourselves extra hard for our future or our parents at the end of the day?

We have all faced a moment in time when our parents told us how disappointed they were in our actions.

Just hearing the word disappointed felt like the world was ending. For some reason, that one word cut much deeper than most.

Imagine trying extremely hard all four years of high school in search of your parents’ approval, and the end result is them not wanting to go to your graduation.

To some of us, these milestones have a huge meaning to us, and the thought of our parents not wanting to attend leaves an uneasy feeling in our gut.

As high school graduation is upon us, a young girl is getting ready to walk the stage and move on to the next chapter of her life, which in her situation is college.

Her family runs a restaurant, and unfortunately, the graduation date lands on one of the busiest days a restaurant can endure, Friday.

