Her Homeless Best Friend Has Pushed All Of Her Loved Ones Away But She’s About To Abandon Her For Good

A young woman has a best friend named Andrea whom she has been close to since they were both back in elementary school.

They’ve been best friends for 3 entire decades, and although they are pretty much attached at the hip, they could not have picked more opposite lives from one another.

Andrea hasn’t made the best choices in life, which has resulted in her mom and dad kicking her out of their house and onto the streets.

Although Andrea asked if she could come live with her in her 4 bedroom house, which only houses her and her dog, she declined.

She has 3 things on her mind that is preventing her from allowing Andrea to come to stay at her place in lieu of being homeless.

One problem she has is that she allowed Andrea to live with her a decade ago, and it didn’t go well at all.

Andrea never put any money down for their utility bills, their food, or their rent. Andrea also promised to live with her for just 7 days, yet she wound up living there for 2 whole months.

Her second problem is that Andrea hasn’t had her work ethic kick in yet, and she works extremely hard in comparison.

“While she partied, traveled, squandered the money she inherited from her uncle, and didn’t work for three years, I got my doctorate, a high paying job, and bought my first house,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.