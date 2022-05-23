Mouth Cancer Has Left This 16-Year-Old Without A Smile, And Her Grandma Is Trying To Change That

While other high school sophomores are thinking about going on dates, playing sports, and attending events like prom, Carolanne, a 16-year-old girl, was recently diagnosed with aggressive cancer in her mouth.

She had to have an extensive surgery that took out half of her jaw bone along with her teeth.

With such an invasive surgery, Carolanne needed a tracheostomy and a nasal gastric tube. Sadly this is only a small portion of her story.

“Carolanne spent 10 days in the hospital after her surgery,” her grandma Kathleen wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“As part of her jaw reconstruction, the fibula bone was taken from her leg to construct a new jaw. A skin graph was taken from her leg to help form new gums.”

A cancer diagnosis is very difficult for anyone who endures this horrible disease. But imagine being a teen going through high school while having to watch your friends enjoy one of the best years of their life.

The situation is truly heartbreaking. As if the pain she has to endure isn’t enough, her mental health has decreased, causing her to develop anxiety.

Before her diagnosis, Carolanne competed in power tumbling and trampoline, loved fashion and makeup, and had beautiful eyelashes.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Carolanne

