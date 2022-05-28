She Almost Made Her Boyfriend Cry After She Accidentally Called Him Her Ex’s Name

A 19-year-old girl first started out as friends with her boyfriend, Dan, but over the last 6 months, they decided to start dating one another.

Prior to her entering a relationship with Dan, she dated a guy named Jacob, who sadly passed away about a year before she began seeing Dan.

She was just 17 when Jacob passed away, and it broke her heart to lose him. She wound up depressed for 5 months after she lost him.

“I didn’t want to eat, I didn’t want to socialize, nothing,” she explained. “All I wanted to do was sleep.”

“Dan tried to help me out of this depressive period and with his, my family’s, and my therapist’s help, I started getting back to normal again.”

“A few months later he asked me out. I warned him about the fact that my feelings for Jacob had not faded yet.”

Dan was alright taking things slow and he just wanted her to find happiness. Dan did try to ask her out on a date several times after she turned him down, and she finally said yes.

She agreed to go on a date with Dan 2 months after he first asked her out, and she did feel selfish for moving on.

A couple of weeks ago, she and Dan hung out with some of their friends. They all went out to dinner together and then picked a movie to watch.

