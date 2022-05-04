She Served Her Stepsister The Best Burn Ever Being Accused Of Trying To Come After Her Stepmom’s Money

A 32-year-old woman’s dad got married to his current wife a couple of years ago. Right after her dad tied the knot, her stepmom’s family made their displeasure about the relationship known.

A particular thing that her stepsiblings said was that her dad was trying to get his hands on her stepmom’s money, which she figured was absolutely laughable.

Her dad actually had a prenup signed by her stepmom and gave her a copy of that, in addition to his will.

Her dad is the one with money, not her stepmom, but for whatever ridiculous reason, her new stepsiblings can’t accept reality.

“Her children have never let go of this inheritance issue, and apparently make snide comments about it regularly, despite the fact that my dad owns the house he lives in with his wife, and pretty much everything in it, as well as maintains her and her disabled daughter since she doesn’t work,” she explained.

Fast forward to now; she and her husband bought a new house, so she asked her dad to come over for dinner.

Her dad said he would only come if he could bring her stepmom and stepsiblings, and she begrudgingly agreed to honor her dad’s request.

She doesn’t like any of her stepsiblings at all and has spent less than a dozen times around them all.

As soon as her 30-year-old stepsister got to her house, she couldn’t stop mentioning how big her house is, and how incredible it is.

