These Adorable Senior Girls Were Saved From A Shelter But They’re Looking For A Family Willing To Adopt Them Together

Taffy’s Touch Senior Dog Rescue is on a mission to save senior dogs, whether it be from shelters or sad situations, and find them homes where they can live out the rest of their lives in comfort and happiness.

There’s actually a really touching story behind Taffy’s Touch Senior Dog Rescue, which all started because of a 14-year-old Pomeranian named none other than Taffy.

Taffy was blind and her owners dumped her at a shelter because they didn’t want to deal with her being blind, or her aging.

Thankfully, a rescue group got Taffy out of the shelter and into a foster home not long after she was discarded.

Taffy went on to inspire Taffy’s Touch Senior Dog Rescue, and Taffy in turn helped to save many other senior dogs from the terrible fate of being left all alone in a shelter, but there are so many more seniors left in need of homes.

Daphne and Chloe are two sweet seniors that Taffy’s Touch Senior Dog Rescue is currently trying to find the best home for.

Daphne is an 8-year-old Pomeranian and Chloe is a 9-year-old Chihuahua and they’re the best of friends.

Facebook; pictured above is Chloe on the left and Daphne on the right

Taffy’s Touch Senior Dog Rescue swooped in to save them on May 10th, and in a Facebook post introducing the duo, Taffy’s Touch Senior Dog Rescue described them as “terrified in the shelter.”

“Their past is questionable and definitely makes us wonder what they’ve been through….for that reason, we felt it necessary to give them new names for their new lives,” Taffy’s Touch Senior Dog Rescue explained.

“Daphne and Chloe are bonded and perfect in every way. They’ll go to their foster home on Sunday and will be ready for adoption soon!”

In another update shared a day later, Taffy’s Touch Senior Dog Rescue posted a photo of Chloe adorably using Daphne as her own personal chair, proving that these girls really are bonded to one another.

Facebook; pictured above Chloe sits on Daphne

