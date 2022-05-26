His Girlfriend Exclusively Talks In A Baby Voice When It’s Just The Two Of Them And He Can’t Stand It

A 21-year-old guy has a girlfriend the same age as him, and they have been dating for the last 3 years.

He is truly in love with his girlfriend, but there’s one thing about her that he just can’t deal with at all, and it always happens when it’s the two of them all alone.

“When it’s just us, my girlfriend talks in a playful baby voice and starts talking nonsense like a child would,” he explained.

“In the beginning, it was kind of cute, but over time it started to annoy me more and more. Now I kind of can’t stand it.”

His girlfriend does interact with her mom like this constantly too and always uses a baby voice or acts babyish in general with her.

He is aware that his girlfriend behaves like this because it’s a comfort thing, and clearly she does feel secure enough around him to do this.

While he does “like the idea” of his girlfriend talking in a baby voice and acting like a child, it drives him crazy and he finds it extremely annoying at this point.

He’s finding it hard to address this with his girlfriend and get up the courage to let her know how annoying this really is of her.

“I love her, really and we have an amazing relationship,” he added. “Although I wouldn’t say it’s her whole deal, it’s definitely a part of her.”

