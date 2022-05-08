This 21-Year-Old Is Dating A Much Older Guy Who Used To Be Her High School Coach And Her Parents Are Furious

A 21-year-old girl is currently dating a much older guy who actually used to be her coach back when she was in high school.

He’s 40, so 19 years older than she is. So, they originally met when she was part of the Varsity football team in high school.

To be honest, she did not play football that much while she was on the team, but she was passionate about the sport and thought it was wonderful just being there on the field with everyone.

When she turned 20-years-old, her old coach wanted to know if she might like to help him coach football.

There were a couple of girls on the team already, and her old coach figured it would be wonderful for these girls to have a woman in the role of a coach too instead of just being surrounded by a bunch of guys.

At first, she started out as an assistant to her old coach while she got more experience, and then after 2 years, she moved up to an actual coach on the Junior Varsity team.

Around half of her coworkers were players that used to be taught by her old coach, so she didn’t think it was weird at all to find herself amongst them.

As she kept working alongside her old coach, she discovered that she had feelings for him.

“Anyway not too long ago through conversation I admitted I had started liking him as more than just a friend/coach, he kinda brushed it off at first as a joke but when he realized I was serious and wasn’t concerned about the age gap, we agreed to go on a date, and we definitely had a connection,” she explained.

