This Bargain-Hunting Mom Wowed The YouTube Community After Snagging Over $2,000 Worth Of Items For Only $250

YouTube sensation Ashley is a relatable mom who is ballin’ on a budget. Her viral channel, Hustle at Home Mom, provides viewers with a peek into her life as both a parent and an eBay seller. And with her amazing finds, they do not call her “Cash-ley” for no reason.

Ashley scours auctions and garage sales to identify products that, if given the right amount of tender, love, and care, hold loads of potential. Then, after cleaning them up, she sells them online to make a profit.

And just last week, Ashley shared one of her greatest hauls yet with the YouTube community.

After rummaging through a garage sale for hours, the seller eventually invited Ashley to their storage unit. She could not turn down a great bargaining opportunity and ventured to the unit.

What she found was the ultimate goldmine.

Ashley first noticed a pair of workout tights made by Athleta. She recalled that they used to go for thirty-five dollars on Amazon and took that as a strong indicator of the unit’s potential.

As she continued searching, another massive gem revealed itself– an Urban Zen utility romper.

While the romper may not appear very extravagant, Ashley’s research found that the original price of the jumpsuit was about one thousand dollars.

YouTube; pictured above is Ashley

