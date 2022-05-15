This Veteran Went Viral For Pointing Out That Not Everybody Who Serves Our Country Is A Man

A woman on TikTok under the username @nataliesnana13 created a viral video to remind us that “Not all GI’s are Joes.”

Nana opens her video by asking, “Did you know that women are veterans too?”

Nana is a retired United States Marine Corps colonel. In her video, she talks about the multiple incidents where she has not been respected as a veteran on a daily basis.

One example was when she parked in a “Veteran’s Only” spot in a Lowe’s parking lot. Multiple men then rushed over to her car to tell her, “It’s not for you. It’s for your husband.”

Then, Nana mentions that her husband is not a veteran. He is just a civilian.

There have been many instances where people automatically assume that the veteran in Nana’s family is her husband and not her.

Even when she’s wearing a “USMC (United States Marine Corps) Retired” teeshirt, people will still come up to her and ask if her husband was a Marine.

Just recently, Nana received a phone call from her local Veterans Affairs department. The VA department provides healthcare to veterans, and they were calling about a surgery she was signed up for.

TikTok; pictured above is Colonel Hayes, also known as Nana

