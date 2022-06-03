3 Hours Before She Was Supposed To Go On A Date, The Guy Canceled Saying He Was Stung By A Wasp And Ended Up In The Emergency Room But She’s Not Buying It

A couple of weeks ago, a woman met a man through a dating app. She then began texting with him and even got to talk to him on a couple of video calls.

Speaking to this guy was going great, so two nights ago, she was supposed to meet up with him to go on a first date.

When the day of their date arrived, this guy continuously texted her, professing his excitement for later on and getting to see her in real life.

Unfortunately, just 3 hours before she was going to go on her date with him, he called her up with some bad news.

While he was working, he got stung by a wasp and wound up in the ER, as he’s that allergic to the little buggers.

Over the phone, there was so much noise that she could hear in the background that it did sound like he was placing the phone call to her from the Emergency Room.

“He said he doesn’t feel good and if it’s okay to reschedule,” she explained. “Honestly – this might be stupid but I’m really on the fence?”

“I don’t know if he’s telling the truth or not – and I was really excited for the date and cut my workday short so I could be there in time.”

She’s just not exactly sure if she’s buying the story that he told her about the wasp and the fact that it occurred just hours before the date makes her even more suspicious.

