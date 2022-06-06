A Stranger Shot Her In Her Apartment, And She Managed To Call 911 Before She Died, But Her Neighbors Didn’t Hear A Single Thing That Morning

19-year-old Rachel Hansen was a hard-working, kind, determined, and caring young woman with a passion for horses.

Rachel recently moved into an apartment located on the 3rd-floor of a complex in Gilbert, Arizona, and this past weekend, she had plans to attend a baby shower with some of her friends.

Rachel never got a chance to enjoy the baby shower or spend time with her friends, because a stranger stole her life just a couple of days ago.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, someone entered Rachel’s new apartment and shot her.

It was June 4th, at approximately 2 in the morning when Rachel called 911 to say that a stranger had shot her in her own apartment.

“On June 04, 2022, at around 2:00 AM, the Gilbert Police Department received a 911 call from a female caller who advised she had been shot by an unknown person inside her apartment near San Tan Village Parkway and Ray Road,” the Gilbert Police Department said in a statement.

“Gilbert police officers arrived on scene to find 19-year-old Rachel Hansen with a single gunshot wound.”

Although Rachel was rushed to the Chandler Regional Medical Center, she sadly did not survive.

Facebook; pictured above is Rachel

