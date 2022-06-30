Check Out This Newly Listed Historical Texas Home Going For Only $195,000

A historical home in Denison, Texas, has just hit the market and is listed for only one hundred and ninety-five thousand dollars.

This three-level Victorian house built in 1892 sits on a massive lot that is over eight thousand square feet.

The home itself is just over four thousand square feet, featuring five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The house’s original structure and adornments, including a spacious front porch lined with columns, gorgeous wrap-around staircase, authentic pocket doors, classic woodwork, and flooring, are all intact.

Realtor.com; pictured above is the exterior of the home

Nonetheless, the home is in need of some renovations. According to the listing, some foundation work has already been completed, including the replacement of all windows to still honor the home’s Victorian style.

Now, the seller is searching for another lover of old homes to give this property some tender love and care.

According to realtor.com, the home’s value has increased by about forty thousand dollars since earlier this year. Plus, the property is in a Texas town known for its vibrant history.

Neighboring attractions include the Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site, where you can explore Eisenhower’s childhood home.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.