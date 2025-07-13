He Watched An iPad Kid Try To Interact With Her Parents, But They Ignored Her And Kept Shoving The Device In Her Face

Look! - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

One day, while TikToker Cam (@ifyouseethisdonttellme) was at the laundromat, he witnessed a young girl trying to interact with her parents, but they kept ignoring her and pushing an iPad in her face instead. Sadly, it’s a scene that is becoming more and more common.

At the laundromat, a little girl sat down next to him and immediately started crying because she wanted some of his candy.

Cam was about to offer her one, but then he looked over at the girl’s dad, who was staring daggers at him. So, he decided against it. The girl continued crying until her mom walked into the laundromat.

The mom plopped a giant pink iPad onto her daughter’s lap. It was playing a song at full volume with flashing colors and dancing fruit and pirate ships. The kid calmed down once she received the iPad.

But five minutes later, the mom began loading the laundry into one of the machines. The girl put down her iPad, walked over, and tried to help her mom with the clothes.

The mom was not having it. She picked up the girl, brought her to the iPad, and went back to loading the laundry.

Eventually, she sat down next to her kid. The girl put her iPad down and started crawling into her mother’s lap. The mom redirected her to the iPad once again.

“Your kid is trying to be a human being. Have fun with them, play a little game…you’re waiting for your laundry to be done. You can pay attention to your kid for 25 minutes; it’s not that big of a deal,” said Cam.

In the comments section, many TikTok users were heartbroken to hear about the lack of care and attention given to the little girl.

They raised concerns about the long-term effects of too much screen time and how it can lead to issues with communication and emotional regulation.

“That’s actually extremely saddening. She wants to connect to her mom, build a relationship. Instead, she gets constantly rejected and babysat by a screen,” pointed out one user.

“This is a good reminder that iPad kids didn’t ask to be raised that way. They yearn for human connection and are naturally inclined toward activities that help develop their brains, but that brain development is being actively stifled because it’s seen as nothing more than an inconvenience,” commented another.

“I’ll see parents at checkouts literally beg their toddlers to give them the phone so they can pay and when they take it away for 2 seconds, the kid just starts screaming like what are we doing?” questioned a third.

