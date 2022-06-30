Children Are Increasingly Complaining Of Migraines, Leading Parents To Limit Screen Time

Did you know that June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month? Not only do 45 million adult Americans suffer from headaches each year, but a growing number of children are experiencing the same ailment.

And while headaches are generally not a cause for concern, the Children’s Hospital of Chicago shared that parents must monitor any symptoms their child experiences.

In a recent study, the hospital actually surveyed just over one thousand parents. Their responses revealed that eighty-six percent of children have complained about headaches.

Their most common accompanying symptom was sensitivity to light, followed by fatigue, throbbing pains, sensitivity to sound, nausea, and more.

“For pediatric migraines, in particular, it is typically not the pain itself, but the accompanying symptoms that cause the most distress,” said Anisa Kelley, the Associate Director of Lurie Children’s Headache Program.

In turn, Dr. Kelley advises parents to treat migraines immediately. Otherwise, the other painful symptoms may be too far gone.

“If migraines are treated too late, oftentimes medication treatments will not work effectively to stop the episode,” Dr. Kelley explained.

Seventy-three percent of parents typically turn to over-the-counter medications to curb migraines.

Other treatment methods are also used, including providing fluids and food, turning off the lights, using an ice pack, and putting the child to bed.

