Daily Harvest Recalls 28,000 Units Of French Lentil And Leek Crumbles After Nearly 500 Reports Of Consumer Illness And This TikToker Was Among Those Who Got Sick

Meal delivery services like Blue Apron, HelloFresh, and Home Chef have boomed in popularity following COVID-19.

The ability to cut out grocery store trips and cook premade items has made many customers’ lives that much easier.

But, Daily Harvest– another popular plant-based meal delivery company based out of New York– has recently come under fire.

Their French Lentil and Leek Crumbles have been recalled after numerous consumers became severely ill following consumption.

In fact, Daily Harvest received four hundred and seventy reports of either adverse reactions or illness due to the crumble. Then, on June 24, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Daily Harvest voluntarily recalled twenty-eight thousand packages of the French Lentil and Leek Crumbles.

Abby Silverman, Digital Creative Director of Cosmopolitan, was among the victims. She shared her sickening experience with the Daily Harvest product in a now-viral TikTok.

“About a month ago, I received a PR package from Daily Harvest. I ate the French Lentil and Leek Crumbles, and the following day, I started having extreme stomach and gastro pain,” Abby said.

The pain was so unbearable that Abby went to the emergency room “in the middle of the night.” But, her doctors could not pinpoint the cause of the symptoms.

TikTok; pictured above is Abby in her video

