He And His Wife Just Welcomed Their First Child Together And Then He Found Out He Might Have Another Child From A One Night Stand

A 31-year-old man has been in a relationship with his wife since they were only 17-years-old. They tied the knot 6 years ago, but things between them haven’t always been as easy as they are currently.

He loves his wife, and he knows that he really made her life tough throughout their 20s, but he’s now an adult and that’s all behind him…or so he thought.

“I have been a devoted partner for 9 years now, but I fear that my mistakes from when I was younger will blow up my entire life,” he explained.

Back when he was 21, he was scared of committing and he was also scared of “missing out” so he had a night on the town with his brother and some of their friends one evening.

That night, he cheated on his wife with a woman who happened to be friends with his brother at the time.

As soon as it was all over, he was filled with regret, and he never told his wife about what he did.

From that moment forward, he promised he would treat his wife better and he realized she was the woman he wanted to be with.

Months after he had his one night stand, he and his wife moved to a new state, and he decided to go to therapy to work on himself.

As he bettered himself and his relationship, he figured that one night was all far behind him, except he was wrong; it has come back to haunt him.

