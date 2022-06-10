Her Boyfriend’s Mom Expects To Get A Key To Their New Apartment So She Can Come And Go As She Pleases

A 21-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is 20, and they are moving in together in a few days.

This is her first apartment, and his too, but there’s one little snag in their plan of taking their relationship to the next level: her boyfriend’s mom.

Her boyfriend’s mom already lives in the exact apartment complex they are moving to, but they will be in a separate building from the one she currently lives in, so that will give them a bit of space.

Although her boyfriend’s mom lives about as close as you can be, she is demanding a key to their new apartment so she can just come and go as she pleases.

“His mother is already asking him for a key like it’s her place or something,” she explained.

“His mother already doesn’t respect his car because she has a second key in case he loses his and she goes in his car at night and throws away things like liquor that we paid for and etc.”

She’s positive that her boyfriend’s mom is expecting to get a key to their place so she can show up whenever she wants, and she’s worried that her boyfriend’s mom will use that as an opportunity to rifle through their things when she knows they are not home.

So you can understand her concerns about forking a key over to her boyfriend’s mom, as it’s definitely going to end in a violation of her privacy.

“The whole point of us getting our own place is because he was sick of her going in his room and through his things while he was at work,” she said.

