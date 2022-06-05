He’s Not Going To Keep Paying For His Sister To Go To College After She Said Terrible Things About His Relationship

A 33-year-old man was married, but his wife had cancer and sadly passed away about 3 years ago from it.

More than a year after his wife passed away, he began seeing one of his dear friends that has been in his life for several years.

Fast forward to now, and they’re boyfriend and girlfriend. They have been dating for a year and 7 months, and although he never expected to fall for his best friend, he wanted to see where things went between them.

His parents and a couple of their friends knew that they were together, but aside from that, not many people were aware of their relationship.

“A few weeks ago we decided to start sharing the news that we are expecting our first child since she’s now in her second trimester,” he explained.

His 26-year-old sister was back from college as he and his girlfriend announced their pregnancy at his mom and dad’s house.

As soon as his sister heard what they had to say, she put their relationship down and made some terrible comments to him.

His sister accused him of never caring about his wife and cheating on her. She also said that she was “disgusted” to be his sister.

He’s not that close to his sister and they both don’t talk about anything related to their relationships, so that’s why this was the first time that his sister was hearing about him being in a relationship with his friend.

