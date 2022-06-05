Her Roommate Read Her Diary And Got Upset That She Talked About Her Disaster Of A Dating Life

A woman in her mid-20s has a roommate around the same age as her named Jen, and they have lived in their apartment together for the last 3 years.

She considers Jen to be a good friend of hers, but she’s not a fan of her disaster of a dating life.

“Jen is always dating and IMO, she has terrible taste in men,” she explained.

“She always dates guys who are emotionally unavailable and selfish. She’s beautiful and fun so she never has problems finding guys to date, but she hates being single so will always settle for the first guy who comes along and will let them get away with anything.”

When Jen gets fed up with her current boyfriend, she begins trying to find a new one to replace her old one with.

As soon as she has the next guy ready to go, only then does she break up with the guy that she’s seeing.

“She’s also the type of person who takes on the personality and interests of whomever she’s dating,” she said.

“It’s frustrating to me because I care about her and she’s always getting hurt. But honestly, it’s also frustrating to me because she’s always asking me for advice and then ignoring it.”

She pretty recently told Jen that it’s probably time for her to take a break and not see any guys for a couple of months.

