Her Mom Refused To Give Her More Than $74 For Prom, So She Got Into An Argument With Her Since That Won’t Even Cover The Cost Of Her Dress

A 15-year-old girl is going to prom in a month, and she has her heart set on getting a green-colored prom dress.

A year earlier, she did come across a dress she adored. She went to her mom and wanted to see if her mom would be willing to buy it for her.

Her parents are divorced, and she was planning on asking her dad to give her money to help pay for her dress, and she was also willing to help her mom around the house with chores to help work off the cost of the dress since she does not have a job or money of her own.

“She works too well-paying jobs and has quite a bit of money she’s happy to give my step brothers money whenever they ask for it things like keyboards and headphones for their computers, however every time I ask for even a fiver she gives me the money from birthday money I’ve got as a present from family,” she said about her mom.

Her mom has essentially said that she’s not really giving her more than $74 to spend on prom, and the money is supposed to include the cost of her dress, her shoes, and getting her nails done.

She does have money her mom handles that’s from her birthday, but her mom won’t allow her to have any of it to put towards prom.

She did get into a disagreement with her mom over the money she’s allowed to spend on everything she needs for prom, although she’s afraid it makes her sound “entitled” and “bratty.”

She really is appreciative, but she just would like to be able to get the dress she has been dreaming of, which she can’t do with just $74.

“She’s calling me spoilt and saying that I’m not appreciating the money she’s giving me, which is completely not true and I’m grateful that she is giving me money but I just said that she has the money to give me more and would be happy to give it to my brothers so I don’t understand why I can’t just have a dress that I would really like,” she continued.

