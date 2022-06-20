If You’re Looking For An Interesting Summer Getaway, Check Out This Larger Than Life Potato Hotel With A Chic Interior

Summer 2022 is officially in full swing, and we could not be happier. It’s been a rough two years, so we all deserve a great place to kick back and relax in.

Have you ever considered spending one of your summer getaways in a massive potato? Did you even know that was possible?

In Boise, Idaho lies the Big Idaho® Potato Hotel, a 28-foot long, 12-foot wide, and 11.5-foot tall steel and plaster potato with a chic hotel room inside.

The massive fake potato was originally built in 2012 for the Idaho Potato Commission’s 75th anniversary.

It was bolted to a flatbed trailer and paraded around the country for seven years. When it returned to Idaho, Kristie Idaho, a former truck team member who toured with the potato and tiny house builder had the genius idea to create a tiny oasis within the hollow potato structure.

While on tour showcasing the giant potato, Kristie had been shown the secret door in the back of the potato, leading to the inside where crew members would keep their things.

In the description of a great YouTube video she made about the process of designing the hotel, Kristie wrote, “I had been dreaming of making this into a hotel the minute I found out it had a secret hatch to go inside. 7 years later the Idaho Potato Commission gave me that chance.”

The Big Idaho® Potato Hotel is accessible to members of the public via Airbnb, and has some pretty amazing features, considering it’s inside a fake potato.

Big Idaho® Potato Hotel; pictured above is the exterior of the potato

