She Got Her Mom Admitted To A Psychiatric Ward, And Now Her Family Won’t Stop Berating Her

A 19-year-old girl currently lives with her boyfriend, who is 22-years-old, and her mom recently ended up moving to their apartment after having some problems with her credit.

Before she lived in the apartment that she does now, her mom’s friend stayed with their family and brought bed bugs into their house.

She ended up having to sadly throw out everything she really owned due to the infestation. About a month after that, her mom wanted to see if it would be alright to stay at her apartment with her and her boyfriend for a little bit.

She told her mom, yes, and after a couple of weeks of her mom staying with her and her boyfriend, her mom asked her permission to stay longer and move some of her belongings in.

At that time, her mom was keeping her things in a storage unit, and she questioned her mom about if she had properly treated her things after the bed bug infestation.

Her mom insisted that she had and her stuff should be free of the bed bugs, so she allowed her mom to bring over some of her clothing and just a little bit of her belongings.

She knew if she let her mom bring everything she had, it would not fit in her little apartment, so that’s why she put requirements around what her mom could take.

Right after this conversation with her mom, her cousin dropped by her house with what was supposed to be “some” of her mom’s things…and it ended up being everything her mom had to her name.

She expressed her concerns to her mom about finding enough space in her apartment for everything, but she let her mom bring everything inside anyway.

