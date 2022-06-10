She Was Talking To A Guy On A Dating App Who Asked Her To Move In With Him Before She Even Met Him In Real Life

Nicole Jones starts her popular TikTok video by saying, “I really need you all to stop and listen to this insane text message I got from a man that I matched with on Bumble two days ago.”

Interested yet?

Nicole hilariously continues to describe one of the most bizarre dating app interactions we’ve ever seen.

Nicole had matched with a guy named Mike on Bumble. Over the course of two days, they had some great conversations and were getting along well. When Mike asked Nicole for her number, she felt comfortable enough to give it to him at the time.

“I’m expecting a text from him that says something like, ‘Hey, this is Mike from Bumble,’ or a normal introduction like that,” says Nicole. “That is not what this man said.”

Nicole then cuts to a screenshot of the crazy opening text message that Mike sent to her.

Mike started off the text by writing, “This may sound silly since we haven’t met yet, but you seem chill enough over text, and god, you’re sexy AF.” Interesting start.

He then asks Nicole if the “vibes” between them are “fun” and if she would want to move in with him.

TikTok; pictured above is Nicole in her video

