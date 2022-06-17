This City In Texas Is Wondering What On Earth This Mysterious Creature Is That Was Captured On A Camera Wandering Around At Night

Bigfoot, Nessie, UFOs, werewolves, crop circles, and all manner of unexplained mysteries happen all over the world. Each country has its own tall tales, folklore, and other mysteries.

There is so much in the world that can’t be explained, and there are a lot of different things that people believe in that the majority call them crazy for.

One city is actually embracing the unknown. In Amarillo, Texas, there is an unidentified entity that was spotted outside the Amarillo Zoo.

“In the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (around 1:25 a.m.), security cameras inside a perimeter fence at the Amarillo Zoo captured strange image outside the zoo,” the Amarillo city website said.

In the image you can see the outline of a figure standing on 2 legs, long fur over most of it’s body and two long arms.

It also seems to be doing the classic “Bigfoot” stance; the mid-walk pose that many bigfoot believers say they have evidence of.

“Was it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A large coyote on its hind legs? A Chupacabra? It is a mystery – for Amarillo to help solve,” the website continued.

The city has coined it as a UAO, an Unidentified Amarillo Object. Has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

City of Amarillo; pictured above is the mysterious creature

